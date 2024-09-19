J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 1,829 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 91.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,459,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,473,608,000 after buying an additional 321,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 92.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,468,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,224,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,601,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,022 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 88.9% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 81.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,775,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $321,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,354 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.04.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

