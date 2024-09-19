J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 433 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 380.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,341,000 after buying an additional 496,814 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 367.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 563,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after purchasing an additional 443,162 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1,211.9% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 410,547 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,581,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,604 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 557,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 170,870 shares during the period.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $31.18.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

