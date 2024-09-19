J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 11,450 Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSJP. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $24,848,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,097,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,237.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 628,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 609,643 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,241.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 539,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 499,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,501,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after acquiring an additional 428,240 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $23.15 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.99.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.122 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

