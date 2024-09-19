J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $130.32 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $131.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

