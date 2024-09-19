J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $111,980,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,156 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 95.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,784,000 after acquiring an additional 567,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after acquiring an additional 391,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $82.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 101.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

