J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $225,000 Stock Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVT. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 4.3% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 6.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 23.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $29.80 on Thursday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $30.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 298.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 900.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

