J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $273,000 in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $221,858,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,722,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,396 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,534,000 after acquiring an additional 740,914 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,685,000 after acquiring an additional 584,566 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $78.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day moving average is $82.64. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $641,516.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,084,364 shares in the company, valued at $86,629,839.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $641,516.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,084,364 shares in the company, valued at $86,629,839.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 102,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $8,464,901.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,444,232.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 557,062 shares of company stock worth $44,910,811. 12.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

