J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $221,000 Investment in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $719,000.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Price Performance

PAAA stock opened at $51.08 on Thursday. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $51.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Company Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

