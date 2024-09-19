J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $248,000 Investment in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $118,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.83.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

