J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $267,000 Investment in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Ndwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HCMT opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.84. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $36.73.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced US ETF (HCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between a 200% leveraged US equity position and a 100% investment to cash or cash equivalents based on a proprietary tactical indicator that identifies broad trends in the US equity markets.

