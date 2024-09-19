J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,920 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 127,923,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,870 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 641.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 672,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,313,000 after buying an additional 581,648 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 879.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 492,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,501,000 after buying an additional 442,176 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,019,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,455,000 after buying an additional 204,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,152,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,407,000 after purchasing an additional 189,244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $70.50 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $71.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.16.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

