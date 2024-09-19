J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,827,693.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $83.58 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $92.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 24.19%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

