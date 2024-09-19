J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSMD. Trademark Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 35,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter.
Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF stock opened at $40.75 on Thursday. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a twelve month low of $30.30 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.42. The company has a market cap of $342.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98.
About Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF
The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.
