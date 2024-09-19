J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,240 Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTB. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Kopp LeRoy C purchased a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 414,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 114,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $44.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.91. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $44.89.

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

