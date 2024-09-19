J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,730 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $61.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.25. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of -34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

