J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,856 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $86.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.16. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $89.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

