J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 304 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 609,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,276,000 after acquiring an additional 422,026 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 6.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,595,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,807,000 after acquiring an additional 292,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $33,696,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,507,000 after buying an additional 212,316 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,675,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGLD stock opened at $139.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.61. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $145.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 47.20%.

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $645,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $645,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $120,481.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,648.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,355 shares of company stock worth $1,170,315. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

