J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 3,515 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 128,861 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $39.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.42.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

