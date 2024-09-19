J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 8,559 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,559 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTBD. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $321,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $765,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $20.91.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

