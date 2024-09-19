J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 986 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $57.30 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.86.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

