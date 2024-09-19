James Latham (LON:LTHM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,247.48

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,247.48 ($16.48) and traded as high as GBX 1,380 ($18.23). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,380 ($18.23), with a volume of 4,037 shares traded.
James Latham Stock Up 3.2 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,356.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,247.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £278.21 million, a PE ratio of 1,221.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.
James Latham Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a GBX 71 ($0.94) dividend. This is a boost from James Latham’s previous dividend of $7.75. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. James Latham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,008.85%.
Insider Transactions at James Latham
About James Latham
James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.
