James S. Cox Sells 18,700 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $457,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,173.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 1.7 %
CWAN stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.38, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.61. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $25.42.
Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.
