James Winston King Sells 4,514 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total transaction of $779,387.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE:GWRE traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.62. The company had a trading volume of 804,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,726. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.98. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.15 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,319.23 and a beta of 1.18.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software
Analyst Ratings Changes
GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.69.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Guidewire Software
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Guidewire Software
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.