James Winston King Sells 4,514 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total transaction of $779,387.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:GWRE traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.62. The company had a trading volume of 804,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,726. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.98. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.15 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,319.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.69.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

