Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,900 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Jamf were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Jamf by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 40.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jamf by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Jamf by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on JAMF shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $99,970.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $31,816.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $99,970.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jamf Stock Up 3.4 %

JAMF opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.66 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

