Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jamf currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.38.

Get Jamf alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JAMF

Jamf Price Performance

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64. Jamf has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $21.41.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.66 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jamf will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Jamf

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $99,970.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jamf news, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $31,816.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $99,970.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 17,830.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the second quarter worth $45,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 40.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 33.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.