Jamie Brooke Acquires 8,000 Shares of Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG) Stock

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Brooke purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,425 ($18.82) per share, for a total transaction of £114,000 ($150,594.45).
Oryx International Growth Fund Stock Performance
Oryx International Growth Fund stock opened at GBX 1,400 ($18.49) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £196 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.78 and a beta of 0.88. Oryx International Growth Fund Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 1,020 ($13.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,499.97 ($19.81). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,399.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,304.06.
Oryx International Growth Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oryx International Growth Fund
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Oryx International Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oryx International Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.