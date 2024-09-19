Jamie Brooke Acquires 8,000 Shares of Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG) Stock

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Brooke purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,425 ($18.82) per share, for a total transaction of £114,000 ($150,594.45).

Oryx International Growth Fund Stock Performance

Oryx International Growth Fund stock opened at GBX 1,400 ($18.49) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £196 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.78 and a beta of 0.88. Oryx International Growth Fund Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 1,020 ($13.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,499.97 ($19.81). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,399.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,304.06.

Oryx International Growth Fund Company Profile

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

