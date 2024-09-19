Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.05

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.05 and last traded at $46.95, with a volume of 39732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.01.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.04.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1966 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.
The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
