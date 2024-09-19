Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.05

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.05 and last traded at $46.95, with a volume of 39732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.01.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.04.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1966 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,585,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 518,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,137,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,597,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.