Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Sold by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC trimmed its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,120 shares during the quarter. Janus International Group makes up 1.6% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $15,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,453,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,144 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,036,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,243,000 after purchasing an additional 788,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,825,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,319,000 after purchasing an additional 966,346 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,550,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,336,000 after purchasing an additional 493,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,247,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,130,000 after purchasing an additional 345,448 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

NYSE JBI opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.89. Janus International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $15.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $248.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Janus International Group news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

