Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Trading Up 0.1%

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.67 and last traded at $8.63. Approximately 104,744 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 70,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Japan Airlines Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

