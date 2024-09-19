Javier Rodriguez Sells 9,881 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 9,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $1,609,120.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 887,835 shares in the company, valued at $144,583,929.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Javier Rodriguez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of DaVita stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $8,252,500.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of DaVita stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total transaction of $5,017,203.68.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $163.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.54. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $166.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,320,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,161,000 after purchasing an additional 145,711 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,895,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $89,504,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in DaVita by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 548,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,476,000 after purchasing an additional 213,992 shares during the period. Finally, Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $53,076,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVA. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

