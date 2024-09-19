JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Trading Up 0.1%

JCDecaux SE (EPA:DEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €18.75 ($20.83) and last traded at €18.50 ($20.56). Approximately 152,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 205,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.49 ($20.54).

JCDecaux Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €19.05 and a 200 day moving average of €19.30.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

