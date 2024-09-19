JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Trading Up 5.4%

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Free Report) were up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.87. Approximately 1,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.
JD Bancshares Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66.
JD Bancshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%.
JD Bancshares Company Profile
JD Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for JD Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in South Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, mobile home, vehicle, consumer, and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, merchant, and other banking services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JD Bancshares
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for JD Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.