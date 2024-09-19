JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Trading Up 5.4%

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Free Report) were up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.87. Approximately 1,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

JD Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66.

JD Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%.

JD Bancshares Company Profile

JD Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for JD Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in South Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, mobile home, vehicle, consumer, and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, merchant, and other banking services.

