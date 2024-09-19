JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $26.92

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.92, but opened at $28.43. JD.com shares last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 3,759,226 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

JD.com Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 22,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

