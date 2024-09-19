Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target to $24.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PGNY. Leerink Partnrs cut Progyny from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded down $8.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.44. 14,685,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,373. Progyny has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.90.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,097,000 after buying an additional 41,687 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,596,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,054,000 after acquiring an additional 67,632 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,400,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,437,000 after buying an additional 42,302 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 120.8% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,436,000 after purchasing an additional 715,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Progyny by 24.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 254,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

