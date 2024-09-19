Jeffrey M. Farber Sells 300 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,459,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

THG stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.02. 276,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,143. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.03 and a 52 week high of $150.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,217,000 after buying an additional 414,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,900,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,725,000 after buying an additional 250,254 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1,294.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 145,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,617,000 after purchasing an additional 134,685 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $14,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.80.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

