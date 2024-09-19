JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Sells $420,000.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,627,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,562,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, August 9th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $385,200.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Yoav Landman sold 25,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $930,750.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $545,850.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Yoav Landman sold 16,277 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $596,714.82.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Yoav Landman sold 400 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $14,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $28.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -59.94 and a beta of 0.93. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). JFrog had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in JFrog by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 75,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

FROG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W raised JFrog to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.28.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

