JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FROG. Oppenheimer cut JFrog from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W upgraded JFrog to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.28.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $28.17 on Monday. JFrog has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -59.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.54.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). JFrog had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 16,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $596,714.82. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,697,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,520,891.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 16,277 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $596,714.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,697,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,520,891.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,549,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,290,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,040 shares of company stock worth $7,238,795 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its holdings in JFrog by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 75,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JFrog by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

