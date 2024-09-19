John A. Citrano Purchases 5,000 Shares of ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) Stock

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) COO John A. Citrano purchased 5,000 shares of ECB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $67,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $686,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ECB Bancorp Price Performance

ECBK traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 25,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336. ECB Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $129.04 million, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83.

Get ECB Bancorp alerts:

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 5.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ECB Bancorp

About ECB Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ECB Bancorp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ECB Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ECBK Free Report ) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.39% of ECB Bancorp worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.