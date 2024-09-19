John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.25

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.25 and last traded at $59.21, with a volume of 16127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.68.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average of $56.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2381 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7,274.6% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,390,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317,197 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,314,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,492,000 after purchasing an additional 331,127 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,765,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,284,000 after purchasing an additional 69,295 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,621,000 after acquiring an additional 86,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,497 shares during the last quarter.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

