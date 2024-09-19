John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.25

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.25 and last traded at $59.21, with a volume of 16127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.68.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average of $56.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2381 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.
The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.
