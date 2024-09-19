John Heasley Buys 7 Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider John Heasley bought 7 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,089 ($27.60) per share, for a total transaction of £146.23 ($193.17).

John Heasley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anglo American alerts:

On Wednesday, August 14th, John Heasley purchased 7 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,203 ($29.10) per share, for a total transaction of £154.21 ($203.71).

Anglo American Stock Down 0.6 %

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,123.50 ($28.05) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,061.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.94. Anglo American plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,630 ($21.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,813 ($37.16). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,214.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,277.01.

Anglo American Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is -6,407.77%.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.74) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.95) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.63) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($38.31) to GBX 2,700 ($35.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($36.13) to GBX 2,590 ($34.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,715 ($35.87).

Read Our Latest Report on AAL

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.