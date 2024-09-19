Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $167.72 and last traded at $167.15. 689,452 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,154,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.99.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,853,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,527,000 after purchasing an additional 358,580 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

