Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Purchases £335.58 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Free Report) insider Liam Condon purchased 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,598 ($21.11) per share, for a total transaction of £335.58 ($443.30).

Johnson Matthey Stock Up 1.5 %

LON:JMAT traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,607 ($21.23). The stock had a trading volume of 525,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15. Johnson Matthey PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,917.07 ($25.32). The company has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2,765.52, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,618.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,686.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.70) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.78) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,993.33 ($26.33).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

