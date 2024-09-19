Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $149.95

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.95 ($1.98) and traded as high as GBX 161.20 ($2.13). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 160 ($2.11), with a volume of 270,587 shares.

JSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 185 ($2.44) to GBX 195 ($2.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 200 ($2.64) to GBX 205 ($2.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of £663.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,285.71, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 157.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 149.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Johnson Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment offers workwear and protective wear rental; and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundry services.

