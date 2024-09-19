Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Shares Gap Down to $119.01

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $119.01, but opened at $114.00. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz shares last traded at $111.71, with a volume of 146,413 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $159.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Down 19.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.58.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $966.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.7916 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,051,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the first quarter worth $147,577,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the first quarter valued at $64,051,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the 1st quarter worth $19,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

