JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Up 1.3%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $210.38 and last traded at $210.29. 2,790,173 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 9,104,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.53.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.40. The company has a market capitalization of $605.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

