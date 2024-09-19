JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading 0.3% Higher After Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $209.13 and last traded at $208.54. 1,720,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 9,109,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.86.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.40. The stock has a market cap of $604.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

