JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.29

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.29 and last traded at $59.13, with a volume of 229352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.85.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.94.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

