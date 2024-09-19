JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 34,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 111,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Finally, Zega Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 104.5% during the second quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 34,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $58.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.94. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $59.26.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

