JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.31

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.31 and last traded at $46.30, with a volume of 65349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.25.
JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Income ETF
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 109,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 68,114 shares in the last quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,999,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,115,000.
JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.
