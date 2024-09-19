JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.31

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.31 and last traded at $46.30, with a volume of 65349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.25.

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.48.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 109,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 68,114 shares in the last quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,999,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,115,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.