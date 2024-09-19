JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Stock Position Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $242,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $451.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1816 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

